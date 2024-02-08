Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

'Brazen Gall': Netanyahu Slams South Africa for Accusing Israel of Committing 'Genocide'

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu slammed South Africa for accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Tel Aviv - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed South Africa for accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The Israeli premier lambasted the authorities of the African nation for moving court and called the allegations “nothing more than hypocrisy”, The New York Post reported. The proclamation from the Israeli premier came after South Africa accused Israel of showing “chilling” and “incontrovertible” intent to commit Genocide in Gaza. 

“A terrorist organization carried out the worst crime against the Jewish People since the Holocaust, and now someone comes to defend it in the name of the Holocaust,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Thursday. The Israeli premier accused South Africa of having a “brazen gall” for representing the “monsters” of Hamas and bringing brazen allegations on the global stage.  “South Africa’s hypocrisy screams to the high Heavens. Where was South Africa when millions of people were being murdered and uprooted from their homes in Syria and Yemen, by whom? By Hamas’s partners,” Netanyahu averred. “What brazen gall. The world is upside down," he exclaimed. 

Advertisement

Netanyahu's opposition supports the criticism 

In his address, the Israeli premier said that the Jewish nation will continue to take down the lies and insisted that Tel Aviv has the right to defend itself. “We will continue to refute the lies. We will continue to uphold our just right to defend ourselves and to ensure our future – until total victory,” Netanyahu concluded. Similar sentiments were echoed by Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid. The Israeli opposition leader insisted that the trial puts the integrity of the international community at stake. “If a country that protects itself from a brutal murderous terrorist attack can find itself in court for genocide, then the genocide convention has become a reward for terrorism and antisemitism,” Lapid said. “Instead of the murderers being put on trial, the world is judging the murdered," he added. 

What did South Africa say on the first day of the hearing?

On the first day of the hearing on the case, The South African side went on to urge the international court to order an immediate ceasefire calling the ongoing conflict “devastating”. During the hearing, South Africa put forward the case by showcasing photos of Palestinian mass graves, Israeli flags adorning wreckage in Gaza and what it claimed were videos of Netanyahu expressing support for genocide, The Guardian reported. “Genocides are never declared in advance but this court has the benefit of the past 13 weeks of evidence that shows incontrovertibly, a pattern of conduct and related intention that justifies the plausible claim of Genocide acts,” the South African Lawyer Adila Hassim told the court. 

Advertisement

“There had been reiteration and repetition of genocidal speech throughout every sphere of state in Israel such that the evidence of genocidal intent is not only chilling, it is also overwhelming and incontrovertible,” Hassim's colleague Tembeka Ngcukaitobi averred. On the first day, Hassim said Israel had dropped 6,000 bombs a week in the first three weeks after 7 October and had used 900kg of bombs in the war. “Israel has killed an unparalleled and unprecedented number of civilians,” she said. “With the full knowledge of how many civilian lives each bomb will take. More than 1,800 Palestinian families in Gaza have lost multiple family members and hundreds of multi-generational families have been wiped out with no remaining survivors…This killing is nothing short of destruction of Palestinian life," she added. 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement