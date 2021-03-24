Netanyahu Thanks Israelis For 'huge Victory' While Party Falls Short Of Majority

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed a “huge victory” in the recently concluded legislative election, the fourth in two years. Netanyahu thanked the people of Israel for giving a “huge mandate” to the Likud party and the right under his leadership, adding that the country would now need a strong stable government. However, Netanyahu’s declaration of victory may be premature given that neither his party nor the alliance has secured an outright majority as of yet.

According to the Times of Israel, the election commission is still counting the votes and Netanyahu’s Likud party is short of a majority to form the next government. The Israeli parliament, known as Knesset, has 120 seats and a party or a coalition needs at least 61 seats to form a government. As of now, the election commission has counted more than 88% of the total votes polled, which doesn’t assure a majority to any party or alliance.

Netanyahu had entered an agreement last year with political rival Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party after both leaders failed to secure a majority in the 2020 election. Netanyahu and Gantz had agreed to rotate the prime ministership, however, the parliament had to be dissolved prematurely as the house was unable to pass a budget in December following the Blue and White party’s withdrawal.

But the agreement is still in place and if Netanyahu fails to form a government this time, Gantz may become the prime minister in November as per the terms and conditions of the deal. Netanyahu would like to avoid losing the prime ministership to Gantz, which is why he has urged elected members of parliament to support him and his party in forming the next government, warning “any other option will bring us sooner or later to a fifth election and we must not go there”.

What happened in prior elections?

Netanyahu’s Likud party won the most number of seats in two out of three previous elections held since 2019. In the 21st Knesset election that was held on April 9, 2019, Netanyahu’s Likud party secured 26.46% of votes with 35 seats in the parliament. However, Netanyahu’s rival Blue and White Party also won 35 seats with 26.13% votes, creating a stalemate with no clear majority under sight. This led to the elections for the 22nd Knesset, which was held in September 2019. The early election saw the right-wing Likud party win 32 seats, less than the rival Blue and White party’s 33 seats.

In March 2020, Israel witnessed its third election in less than a year. Netanyahu’s Likud party won 36 seats with 29.46% votes, while Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party won 33 seats. This led to negotiations between Netanyahu and Gantz, which resulted in an emergency coalition agreement between both parties.

(Image Credit: AP)