Netanyahu Warns Of Possible Second COVID-19 Lockdown As Cases Continue To Soar In Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cautioned about a possible second phase of lockdown in the wake of recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

As per reports, in a weekly cabinet session, Netanyahu said that the country needs to flatten the curve, stressing that people should follow the protocols of wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Netanyahu is likely to hold a cabinet meeting on Monday to decide some of the important steps that should be taken.

20,000 COVID-19 cases

Israel has witnessed more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases and has over 300 COVID related fatalities. The number of infections has suddenly risen, from 17, 000 that was recorded in the month of May. It is noted that the increase in cases may be due to the ease of lockdown restrictions.

Israel's Health Ministry has instructed the hospitals to be prepared for surging cases and asked hospitals to refresh personal protection instructions to medical staff. According to the reports, there has also been a rise in the number of health personnel in quarantine due to exposure to infected patients.

'Significant Breakthrough'

Earlier, Israel's Defence Minister Naftali Bennett claimed that the country had made a significant breakthrough towards the treatment for the deadly virus. The "monoclonal neutralising antibody" developed at the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) "can neutralise it [the disease-causing coronavirus] inside carriers' bodies," Israel's defence minister said in a statement.

Bennett visited the labs of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), a secretive unit that works under the Prime Minister’s Office, in Ness Ziona and was shown the “antibody that attacks the virus in a monoclonal way and can neutralise it within the bodies of those ill,” according to the statement from his office.

