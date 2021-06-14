Netanyahu's Exit Ends 'dark Chapter' Of Israel-Palestine Conflict: Palestine PM Shtayyeh

Benjamin Netanyahu's ousting as Israel’s prime minister has marked an end to one of the "worst periods" of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Monday ahead of the Palestinian Authority's weekly cabinet meeting. According to the newspaper Haaretz, Shtayyeh stated that the Israeli PM’s departure was an end of "a dark chapter in the history of the Palestine Israel conflict” but there weren’t many hopes for progress on peace talks with the Bennett-led coalition. The Palestinian PM cited newly appointed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's support for Israeli settlements in the West Bank as a threat, saying that the new Israeli government wasn’t any “less dangerous than its predecessors.”

"This government has no right to exist if it ignores the rights of the Palestinian people, especially when the number of Palestinians from the Jordan River to the Sea is exceeding the number of Israelis, the same nation that united last month against Israeli aggression,” Shtayyeh told the cabinet on June 13.

Referring to last month’s violence over Israel’s Sheikh Jarrah evictions that led to full-blown-out conflict flaring tensions in the Jewish-Arab cities throughout Israel, Shtayyeh said, "The new government must work immediately to end the occupation and grant the Palestinian people their legitimate rights.” The Palestinian Prime Minister also cautioned against holding the Jerusalem Flag March on Tuesday [June 15], as he expressed concern over the law and order situation. “Holding a march in occupied Jerusalem is a provocation and aggression against Palestinians in East Jerusalem that must be immediately avoided," he said.

Shtayyeh’s warnings come as Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip warned Israel against holding the flag march, threatening to reignite the conflict by observing June 15 as ‘Day of Rage’ as well as encouraging Palestinians to "mobilize" at Al-Aqsa and the Old City of Jerusalem. “Let next Tuesday be a day of mobilization and a bond towards al-Aqsa Mosque, and a day of anger and defiance of the occupier," Hamas in a statement on Sunday cited by The Jerusalem Post. "Show God and your people what you have done in it, and be the best sword for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa,” the statement further read.

Israeli march to start from HaNevi’im St. on June 15

Palestinians, meanwhile, termed the Israeli march as "provocative and dangerous escalation that affects our most sacred sanctities, and an aggression targeting all Arabs and Muslims." The rebel groups asked Palestinians to come en-masse to al-Aqsa for morning prayers. The times of Israel reported that the organizers of the contentious flag march have already reached an agreement with the police and the Israeli security forces on the nationalist parade’s route.

The march is set to start at HaNevi’im St. tomorrow and eventually head towards Damascus Gate, and Al-Aqsa towards the Jaffa gate. The Israel flag-bearing march will not enter through the Old City entrance. The flag march was rescheduled from June 10 to June 15, placing it two days after the Knesset cast a vote of no confidence to elect the new Israeli government.