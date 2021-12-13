New Satellite Images Suggest Iran Preparing For Space Launch, Says Expert

Iran seems to be preparing for a space launch from its Imam Khomeini Spaceport as negotiations continue over its tattered 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with world powers, as per space experts and the satellite images. Tehran’s state-affiliated media issued a list of upcoming planned satellite launches under Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, who is now concerned that the civilian space program developments have been lagging behind due to the Islamic Republic’s alienation by the West.

Satellite images, experts suggest Iranian space launch coming

In this satellite photo by Planet Labs Inc., a support vehicle stands parked alongside a massive white gantry that typically houses a rocket on the launch pad as activity is seen at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Semnan province, Iran. Credit: AP

‘Safir’ rocket’s launch failure

Iran established its space agency in February 2004 and in 2019, the Islamic Republic unsuccessfully blasted off a rocket from a launch pad at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in northern Iran. A satellite photo of the 2019 ‘Safir’ rocket’s launch failure was tweeted by the then US President Donald Trump. The image was taken by a Lockheed Martin KH-12 Block IV spy satellite of the CIA that indicated the US vigilance on the Iranian threat.

Satellite imagery released by the commercial company Planet Labs Inc. via Middlebury Institute of International Studies depicted exploded Iranian rocket and smoke billowing from the launch site. The launchpad was later given a fresh makeover after the third unsuccessful attempt of Tehran at its space launch.

Photo tweeted by Donald Trump. Credit: Twitter/Donald Trump

On August 17, 2008, in a similar event where Iran’s space launch had failed due to some technical error in the engine. The country managed to make one successful attempt on February 3, 2009, by placing a small approximately 27 kg satellite named Omid (that translates to hope) into a low Earth orbit between 250 and 325 km altitude. Iran then became the world’s ninth country to place a satellite into orbit. This was widely condemned by the US as the then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee that Iran’s aim of launching the SLVs provides Tehran with the means and motivation to develop longer-range missiles, including ICBMs, the full intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Credit: Twitter/@ImageSatIntl

In January and February of 2019, Iran had attempted to launch two rockets, both of which failed to reach orbit. The exact type of rockets involved in these launches is unknown. But Iran’s two-stage, liquid-fueled rocket Safir was the country’s first-ever space launch vehicle (SLV) which placed at least four small satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO). It was speculated by the think tanks that Iran’s SLV used missile steering engines from the Russian SS-N-6 submarine-launched ballistic missile. Now, new satellite images released on Saturday by Planet Labs Inc. obtained by The Associated Press show the activity once again at the spaceport in the desert plains of Iran's rural Semnan province, some 240 kilometres (150 miles) southeast of Tehran.

