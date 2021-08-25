Oil Spill From Syria Power Station Stretches Across Country's Coast, Satellite Pics Reveal

Syria state news agency SANA on Wednesday said that a huge oil spill caused by leakage from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries was spreading fast along the coast of the Mediterranean country. The satellite photos shared by the agency showed the oil spill stretching off the coast near Baniyas, Syria. It further said that Syria’s environment department and the municipality of the coastal province of Latakia have placed all concerned departments on alert as the spill reached the coastal town of Jableh, which is about 20 kilometres north of the refinery in Baniyas. The authorities are also monitoring the work which is underway to clean the coast in the rocky areas.

'Tank filled with 15,000 tons of fuel when it developed cracks'

Earlier on Tuesday, Syria’s government had said that maintenance teams at Baniyas Thermal Station had fixed a fuel leakage from one of the tanks. According to a report by the Associated Press, Dawoud Darwish, who is the head of the Electricity Workers Syndicate at Tartous Workers Union, blamed cracks, for the leak, in one of the fuel tanks at the thermal station. He further stated that the tank was filled with 15,000 tons of fuel when it developed cracks.

However, the satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. showed no sign of the slick whatsoever. Mideast waters, including off Syria’s coast, has seen a series of mysterious attacks on vessels for over a year amid rising tensions in the region between Iran, Israel and the United States, reported The Associated Press.

Syria's oil resources outside government's ambit

It is worth mentioning here that apart from two refineries are under government control and operating, the country’s oil resources are mostly outside of the government's ambit. Due to this, Damascus is reliant on Iran for fuel but US Treasury sanctions have hampered the supply network, which spans Syria, Iran and Russia. Blaming Israel for mysterious attacks targeting oil tankers heading to Syria, foreign minister Faisal Mekdad, in May, had warned that the violation of the international law and will not go unpunished, The Associated Press reported. Syria, a unitary republic consisting of 14 governorates, also called for lifting Western sanctions that have affected the medical sector in the country.

Image Credits: AP