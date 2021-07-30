Olympics: Ex-Iran Athlete Saeid Mollaei Wins Judo Silver For Mongolia; Dedicates To Israel

Saeid Mollaei, who had left the Iranian judo team in 2019 after an alleged controversy, has won a silver medal in the men's 81-kilogram event for Mongolia. He lost gold to Japan's Takanori Nagase in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Mollaei, who was born in Iran but now represents Mongolia after he left his motherland, has dedicated his medal to Israel. After the announcement of his name in the multi-sports games, Mollaei expressed his gratitude to Israel for its support over the years. It is worth noting that both Iran and Israel have been involved in a proxy war since 1985.

"Thank you to Israel for the good energy. This medal is dedicated also to Israel," Mollaei told an Israeli Sports Channel. "I hope the Israelis are happy with this win," he added in Hebrew.

Mollaei left Iran after an alleged controversy

In 2019, the former judo world champion from Iran left his country after disobeying orders from the government to withdraw from the world championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential bout against an Israeli opponent. It is worth noting that Iran has a policy of boycotting all competitions against Israelis. The same rule was also imposed on Mollaei, just before the Tokyo Olympics was scheduled. According to a report by AP, he was ordered to withdraw from the competition by Iranian deputy sports minister Mohammad Reza Davarzani.

He was ordered to withdraw bout against Russia so it didn’t appear to be a boycott of Israel

Saeid Mollaei alleged that he was ordered to withdraw ahead of a preliminary bout against a Russian so it didn’t appear to be a boycott of Israel. However, he received immense support from the International Judo Federation. "I want to compete wherever I can,” Mollaei had said in a statement from the IJF. “I live in a country whose law does not permit me to. We have no choice, all athletes must comply with it. All I did today was for my life, for a new life," said Mollaei after leaving the country.

Meanwhile, the International Judo Federation suspended Iran from the event for four years this year. It termed the activity a significant breach and blatant violation of the IJF's statutes, values, and aims.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)