Oman, Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Impose Travel Ban On African Countries Amidst Omicron Scare

Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, on Sunday, joined a list of countries that have suspended air travel from certain African countries in the wake of the omicron COVID variant. On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it would classify the B.1.1.529 SARS-Co2-variants-that was first detected in South Africa as a ‘variant of Concern.’ In the aftermath, a list of countries including Israel, Britain, Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada and Sri Lanka have put a partial or complete ban on travellers from one or more African countries.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said that it was banning flights to and from Angola, Zambia, Mauritius, Madagascar, Malawi, Seychelles and Comoros Islands. However, in an exception, it said that the kingdom will allow passengers to enter the kingdom from a third world country, given they spend 14 days in quarantine in the transit country. In addition, five-day isolation upon reaching Saudi Arabia is also required.

Meanwhile, another country in the gulf-Oman announced a travel ban on passengers to and from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique. The suspension of travel would come into effect starting Sunday, November 28. Kuwait also announced a ban on people from the same countries including Malawi and Zambia.

About Omicron-latest mutation to be identified

Variant B.1.1.529 dubbed as Omicron by the WHO was first identified in South Africa after it spread among younger people in Gauteng. A routine sequencing conducted by the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa monitored the strange changes in SARS-CoV-2 original genetic makeup, and eventually several South African laboratories observed a new virus lineage, B.1.1.529 of the novel coronavirus in some of the samples.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting with top officials to discuss the country's pandemic situation. PM Modi directed officials to be proactive in view of the new variant and discussed its implications for India. Taking to Twitter, he also asked citizens to continue social distancing and wear masks.

"PM instructed officials to coordinate with states to ensure that there are adequate buffer stocks of various medicines. He asked officials to work with the states to review the functioning of medical infrastructure including pediatric facilities," PIB informed.

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)