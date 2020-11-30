Omani Min Condemns Killing Of Iranian Scientist, Says It Contradicts International Law

Reacting to the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Omani Foreign Ministry on Sunday, November 29 denounced the killing and said that the murder contradicted humanitarian and international law. Fakhrizadeh was the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center and was killed on the outskirts of capital Tehran after gunmen attacked his car on Friday.

The Omani ministry in its statement said that Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, during which he extended condolences over the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and condemned this action and everything that is contrary to divine laws, as well as humanitarian and international law.

Iran Writes To UN over the assassination

Meanwhile, Iran has accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist. After the incident, Iran also wrote a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UNSC claiming there are serious indications of Israeli responsibility and Iran would be looking to defend itself. While taking to Twitter, Zarif called on the international community and asked them to condemn the act and end the “state terror”. Further on Saturday the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the killing would not go unanswered and that there would be a response at the right time.

Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators



Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 27, 2020

Rouhani also said that the heinous assassination would not interrupt the will of the youth and scientists to follow the path of accelerated scientific growth and conquer the peaks of pride, instead it has made them even more “determined to continue the path of this precious martyr”. An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had also vowed retaliation. “We will strike as thunder at the killers of this oppressed martyr and will make them regret their action,” tweeted Hossein Dehghan.

Among other countries that were the first to condemn the assassination were Turkey and Syria while Berlin expressed concerns that the killing of the Iranian physicist could increase tensions in the Middle East.

