Amidst exacerbating situation of highly contagious Omicron variant, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid held a virtual meeting with his counterparts from countries across the world. According to a readout of the conversation released by the country’s foreign ministry, the meeting marked the presence of US State Secretary Antony Blinken along with Foreign Ministers of India, Germany, Japan, Australia and additional countries. Since its discovery on November 26, the B.1.1.529 strain of coronavirus has spread to roughly 90 countries, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Amidst increased transmission, Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for all its population above the age of 60 years. Meanwhile, Lapid called for solidarity in the fight against the new variant and said that Omicron does not care about a person’s region and religion. In addendum, he also informed about Israel’s donation of 1 million vaccine jabs to African countries.

“This virus doesn’t care if we’re Muslim, Jewish, Christian, or Hindu, and if the virus doesn’t care, neither should we. We have to fight this together”.

Meanwhile, the US said that it had donated over 3 million to the Philippines to aid their battle against COVID. "The United States, in partnership with #COVAX, provided an additional 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines to help end the pandemic. This delivery is part of the U.S. commitment to share 1.2 billion vaccine doses with the world.

Israel, on Tuesday, announced that the citizens over the age of 60 as well as medical teams will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to defend against the new fast-spreading coronavirus variant Omicron. Following a suggestion by Israel's panel of coronavirus researchers, the Prime Minister's Office stated that the 4th COVID vaccine shot will also be available for people with impaired immune systems, CNN reported.

Urging individuals who match the criteria to "go and get vaccinated”, PM Bennett said, “The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and we are continuing to pioneer with the fourth dose as well,” as per The Guardian. This comes after a meeting of the nation's ministerial coronavirus cabinet, which was held in response to mounting concerns about the Omicron variant's development.