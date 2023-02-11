Operation Dost | Field Hospital Set Up By Indian Army In Turkey Treats 106 Quake Survivors

The Indian paramilitary field hospital set up by the Indian army in Turkey is treating around 106 earthquake survivors. The field hospital was opened by the Indian Army in the Iskenderun district where 106 rescued people are now being treated. Earlier this week, Turkey and Syria were hit by devastating earthquakes which led to the death of over 23,000 people in the region. The hospitals were set up by the Indian army under the ongoing operation named “Operation Dost,” the Ministry of External Affairs shared some of the visuals from the field hospital in Iskenderun and reiterated that both the Indian army and the NDRF search and rescue team are working day and night to help the victims of the Turkish earthquake.

“The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24x7, providing relief to those injured. Some glimpses from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. #OperationDost,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on Twitter. In the Thursday tweet, Bagchi shared videos from the ground, where the military personnel from the Indian army can be seen treating the quake-hit victims. India was one of the first nations to send rescue teams and medical staff to the quake-hit middle eastern country.

🎥 Some glimpses from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/3hrVP2ZeaM — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 9, 2023

PM Modi lauds the efforts

On Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the military personnel and rescue teams. He shared the visuals, shared by the MEA spokesperson and said that the team at the site is working day and night as part of ‘Operation Dost’. “Our teams are working day and night as a part of ‘Operation Dost.’ They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Türkiye,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. Not only this a picture of a Turkish woman giving hug to a female military officer also garnered praise on the Internet. “#OperationDost We Care. #IndianArmy #Türkiye,” the Indian army wrote on Twitter on Thursday.