'Operation Dost': India Sends Four C-17 Planes To Turkey; Syria Gets 6 Tons Of Relief Aid

Four C-17 planeloads of relief material, equipment and personnel, weighing over 108 tons have landed in Turkey from India while one plane has landed in Syria.

India has sent four C-17 planeloads of relief material, equipment and personnel, weighing over 108 tons to Turkey.

The planes to Turkey include 99 medical specialists which will set up a 30-bed medical facility in field operation conditions.

Along with the rescue personnel is medical equipment which includes x-ray machines, ventilators, operation-theater, vehicles, ambulances, generators, etc.

Over 100 NDRF personnel, with equipment, vehicles and dog squads are headed to Turkey

Equipment also includes hand and power tools, lighting equipment, air-lifting bags, chainsaw, angle cutters, rotarv rescue saw, victim location equipment, life detectors, etc.

The dog squads will be be used to help in locating victims in rubble and collapsed structures.

India has supported Syria with over 6 tons of relief material.

The aid to Syria includes 3 truckloads of general and protective gear, emergency use medicines, syringes and equipment including ECG machines, monitors, and other essential medical items.

India has labelled its operations and aid in Turkey & Syria - Operation 'Dost'.

The fourth IAF C-17 Globemaster carrying the supplies landed in Turkey’s Adana on Wednesday.

