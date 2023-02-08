'Operation Dost': India Sends Four C-17 Planes To Turkey; Syria Gets 6 Tons Of Relief Aid

Quick links:
India has sent four C-17 planeloads of relief material, equipment and personnel, weighing over 108 tons to Turkey.
The planes to Turkey include 99 medical specialists which will set up a 30-bed medical facility in field operation conditions.
Along with the rescue personnel is medical equipment which includes x-ray machines, ventilators, operation-theater, vehicles, ambulances, generators, etc.
Equipment also includes hand and power tools, lighting equipment, air-lifting bags, chainsaw, angle cutters, rotarv rescue saw, victim location equipment, life detectors, etc.
The aid to Syria includes 3 truckloads of general and protective gear, emergency use medicines, syringes and equipment including ECG machines, monitors, and other essential medical items.