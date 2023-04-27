Operation Kaveri: Indian Navy Rescues 2nd Batch Of 297 Indians From Crisis-hit Sudan

“Operation Kaveri” has been launched by India to evacuate the Indian citizens from crisis-hit Sudan. In Sudan, fighting between paramilitary forces and the Sudanese army is going on. In its second batch, the Indian Navy has transported 297 Indians to Jeddah by INS Teg from Port Sudan. The first batch of 278 Indians was transported to Jeddah by INS Sumedha on April 26. This is the second group to arrive by Navy warships and fifth batch of all evacuations from Sudan.

India’s Defence Attaché to Saudi Arabia Col GS Grewal assured the Indian citizens being evacuated from Sudan via Saudi Arabia that they will be safely taken back to India. Talking to Indian citizens in an evacuation camp in Sudan he said, “Regarding safety and security, we all had a very tough time, you all with your families coming here. But trust me from this moment onwards you have reached here, all of you will reach back safely home, that is our job.”

#WATCH | India’s Defence Attaché to Saudi Arabia Col GS Grewal assures Indian nationals being evacuated from Sudan through Saudi Arabia that they will be safely taken back to India. In this viral video, he can be seen asking people to cooperate with agencies in the evacuation… pic.twitter.com/JvSqAdzB52 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

The official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi took to twitter to inform about the evacuation process, “#OperationKaveri INS Teg departs from Port Sudan with 297 passengers. This is the fifth batch of stranded Indians enroute to Jeddah.”

So far, a total of six batches of Indian citizens have been evacuated in which around 1,100 people have been safely taken out from Sudan. The flight batches are coming directly to India whereas Naval ships are coming to India via Jeddah port of Saudi Arabia. There are around 3,500 Indian citizens and approximately 1,000 PIOs (Person of Indian Origin).

Request from other nations

The Indian government has also received requests from other nations for the rescue of their citizens, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in a press conference, “We have received requests for the evacuation of citizens of other countries from Sudan. This is subject to the fulfilment of the procedures.”

“The third naval ship - INS Tarkash - has also reached Port Sudan on April 27 to evacuate Indians from Sudan,” Kwatra stated.