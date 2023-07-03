Over 100 British MPs Urge Sunak Govt To Rework Effort To Free Activist Jailed In Egypt

Over 100 Members of Parliament in the United Kingdom have written to the country’s Foreign Secretary expressing concerns over the lack of progress made in the Alaa Abd el-Fattah case. The British-Egyptian activist has been jailed in Egypt for allegedly “spreading false news”. The concerns came seven months after UK PM Rishi Sunak spoke about the case during the COP27 summit which took place in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, The Guardian reported.

UK lawmakers call for a fresh approach in jailed activist's case

As per UK media, MPs like shadow foreign secretary Hilary Benn; the former leader of the Conservative party Iain Duncan Smith; John Montagu, the 11th Earl of Sandwich; and the last British governor of Hong Kong, Chris Patten, wrote a letter to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. In the letter, the leaders expressed their concerns about the “lack of progress” in the case of Alaa Abd el-Fattah.

“Private lobbying of the Egyptian government, even at the highest levels, is yet to deliver results. This calls for fresh approaches that draw on traditional British strengths of international diplomacy,” the letter reads. The MPs demanded that the UK government should consider it as a “matter of priority”.

“We also urge you, as a matter of priority, to update the FCDO’s (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) travel advice to align with US travel advice on the situation for detained nationals in Egypt,” they added.

The year 2023 will mark a decade since the military coup brought the country’s president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to power (the second protest which removed Mohamed Morsi, who had himself come to power after the first Arab Spring deposed Hosni Mubarak). Fattah (the journalist) also played a significant role during the Arab Spring. The British-Egyptian human rights campaigner is serving a five-year prison sentence for “spreading false news” after he shared a Facebook post where he alleged that the country’s police are being involved in brutality.

Little action despite Sunak's commitment

At the COP27 summit in November last year, Sunak had been hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. At that time Fattah not only remained incarcerated but went on a hunger strike and later a water strike in the high-security prison where he's lodged. Just a day before his meeting with el-Sisi, Sunak wrote a personal letter to Fattah’s sister Sanaa Seif, who has been urging the British government to work on his brother’s release. “We are totally committed to resolving your brother’s case; he remains a priority for the British government both as a human rights defender and a British national,” Sunak wrote in the letter.