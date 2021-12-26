Over 300 Palestinians Injured After Clash With Israeli Soldiers In West Bank Region

On Saturday, Palestinians had a clash with the Israeli soldiers, which led to the injury of 300 Palestinians. The Palestine Red Crescent Society claims that more than 300 Palestinians were injured in the skirmishes with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. It further stated that 19 people were hit by live fire, 91 by rubber bullets, and the rest were exposed to tear gas.

Palestinian media reports claim that gunmen allegedly opened fire on IDF troops on Saturday, which intensified the clash between them. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) reported hearing gunfire in the area but did not confirm whether troops were directly targeted, according to Times of Israel.

To track down the gunmen, a manhunt was initiated. They also stated that Palestinian demonstrators threw stones and set fire to tyres, prompting forces to use riot dispersal methods and live fire to disperse them. IDF also stated that one soldier was injured by a stone thrown at him.

Hundreds of gunshot casings discovered

IDF shared a tweet stating that in Judea and Samaria, an attempted shooting incident occurred on a military position near Nablus. They further said that there was no one injured. Hundreds of gunshot casings were discovered after a thorough investigation.

The violence occurred during a quieter Christmas season. Later that night, despite a military order prohibiting Israelis from entering the region, scores of right-wing nationalists attempted to march towards the outpost. According to the Kan national radio, the group's vehicles came to a halt near Sebastia and then continued on foot to Homesh, which is in the northern Samarian hills of the West Bank.

An attempted shooting attack just took place on a military post adjacent to Nablus in Judea and Samaria. No injuries were reported.



Following an extensive search, dozens of bullet casings were found in the area. IDF troops are continuing to search the area. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 25, 2021

Since the attack last week that killed Israeli student Yehudah Dimentman who studied at a yeshiva, in Homesh, the area has seen an increase in violence, and the army is bracing for the possibility that it will continue in the coming days. Security forces were dispatched to the outpost erected on private Palestinian land on Friday morning and began tearing down at least six makeshift buildings, according to Times of Israel.

Voilence in West Bank after Yehudah Dimentman's death

After the death of Yehudah Dimentman, Jewish settlers in the area stormed into multiple towns in the occupied West Bank, damaging homes and automobiles, assaulting at least two Palestinians. The leaders criticised the demolitions, calling them a terror act.

Image: AP