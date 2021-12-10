Over 40 Camels Disqualified From Saudi Arabian Beauty Contest For Receiving Botox Shots

More than 40 camels have been disqualified from a Saudi Arabian beauty pageant for allegedly using Botox injections and other cosmetic physical modifications prior to the competition. According to CNN, the renowned King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which began in early December, allows camel breeders to participate and compete in the camel beauty contest for a whopping USD 66 million (Rs 500 crore approximately) in prize money. During the competition, the camels are judged on the basis of long, drooping lips, a large nose, and a shapely hump along with how they are dressed and give postures, AP reported.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that judges utilised "advanced" equipment to identify unprecedented camel tampering, BBC reported. According to the SPA report, all candidates were initially escorted into a room where professionals analysed their exterior looks and actions.

Following that X-ray and 3D ultrasound equipment were used to examine their heads, necks, and torsos, and specimens were obtained for genetic testing and other procedures. According to SPA, 27 participants in the competition were disqualified for having extended bodily parts, while 16 were removed for receiving injections.

Botox injections and cosmetic physical modifications are banned in the Camel beauty contest in Saudi Arabia

It is worth noting that Botox injections and other cosmetic changes are prohibited per the contest's regulations. As per BBC, The Camel Club, the pageant's administrators, was quoted as claiming that they were "keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels" and that they would impose heavy penalties on manipulators.

Further, Botox was infused into camels' lips, noses, jaws, as well as other sections of their heads to loosen up muscles. In addition to this, collagen fillers have been used to create their lips and noses larger, and hormones were administered to enhance muscle growth, administrators noted, BBC reported. Rubber bands were also employed on animals to limit the flow of blood, causing bodily parts to grow larger than normal.

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia, which lasts 40 days and attracts 33,000 camel owners as well as breeders from all over the world, includes participants from the United States, Russia, and France. As per the Associated Press, the camel beauty contest is the centrepiece of the huge carnival, which includes camel racing, sales, and other events that draw thousands of dromedaries.

