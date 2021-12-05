Overnight Airstrike On Houthi Military Vehicles Kills 16 People In Yemen: Report

On Saturday, an aerial attack of Houthi military vehicles in Yemen's southeastern province of Taiz resulted in the deaths of 16 people, as per the reports of Xinhua. Local military personnel stated that an airstrike was fired late Friday night, striking a convoy of the Houthi rebel militia in the countryside region of Maqbanah in Taiz, resulting in a massive explosion. He also claimed that the aircraft hit the Houthi military convoy as it passed through an area controlled by a group of civilians.

The aerial bombardment, which partially destroyed the convoy, killed 16 individuals, including five civilians, and injured roughly eight others, according to a source of Xinhua. The Houthi rebels dominate the Taiz district of Maqbanah in Yemen, and they have accused the Saudi-led coalition of bombing the area.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014

The Saudi-led coalition has yet to react to this, but it has recently increased bombings on Houthi-held facilities around the war-torn Arab country. Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces in late 2014, forcing President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's internationally recognised government out of the capital Sanaa, according to Xinhua. In March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in Yemen to assist Hadi's government.

On the other hand, Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has accused Iran of several attacks in Yemen. Recently he said that the Houthis have been attacking the country for months with the help of Tehran and that they have rejected all foreign peace overtures to stop the war in Yemen, according to Arab News. Yemen's president has long accused Iran of arming and funding the Houthis, allowing them to expand in the face of government and Arab coalition attacks.

377,000 people will have died as a result of the Yemen war by the end of 2021

A United Nations report released this week suggests that 377,000 people will have died as a result of the Yemen war's direct and indirect effects by the end of 2021. The war has displaced millions of people, and more than 80% of the population requires aid. According to Arab News, Yemeni military commander, Gen. Mansour Thawaba stated that the majority of the Houthis' fighters are young men and children and that they don't care about the numbers of Yemeni youngsters slaughtered every day.

Image: AP