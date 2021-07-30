Palestine Authorities Condemn Israeli Troops For Killing 2 Kids & 41-year-old At West Bank

At the outset of three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denounced Israeli soldiers for the killing of its two nationals, including a 13-year-old, Mohammad Allami. The condemnation is pursuant to Shadi Omar who was shot near the town of Beita and a teenager (not Allami) who was shot in Nebi Saleh on July 23.

Protests in Beita against Israel's Army broke out after the news of Shadi's killing surfaced along with two kids' murders.

"It condemns the endless Israeli crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank without posing any danger to the soldiers," an official statement from the Ministry read.

The statement urged the United Nations Security Council to take prompt and necessary countermeasures to compel Israeli troops to comply with grounds of international humanitarian law international order. The Ministry called on the UNSC to provide/seek protection for the Palestinians in the city of Hebron (West Bank) and Gaza. Additionally, an investigation under the surveillance of the International Criminal Court into violations and crimes of the Israeli occupation against Palestinian people has been demanded.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war. The Palestinians seek the area as a future independent state. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and contradictory to peace settlements. Israeli movement in West Bank areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority is common and they are usually directed to arrest any wanted Palestinian. However, such operations are generally coordinated between both sides preventing clashes thereafter.

Bilal Tamimi, a resident and relative of the teenager, alleged he was shot in the back during a clash that erupted after Israeli troops entered the village. On the other hand, Shadi Omar, 41, was shot near the town of Beita, where residents have held weeks of protests against unlawful Israeli settlement outposts established in the area.

The Tweet translates, "The water technician, the martyr Shadi Omar Al-Shurafa, used to answer the call of duty years ago, working to deliver water to his town when you look at the authorities and the management of the Israeli company “Makerot” to cut off or reduce water to the town of Beita, which has been suffering from severe water shortage for years."

"The result was that he rose as a martyr, trying to save the minimum number of drops #المياه necessary; which are imprisoned for the citizens to enjoy #المستوطنون in a #المستوطنات nearby. Shadi was shot dead by the occupation soldiers while he was trying to fulfil his humanitarian duty to provide a human right guaranteed by international conventions," the thread continues.

اعتاد فنيّ المياه الشهيد شادي عمر الشرفا تلبية نداء الواجب منذ سنوات، بالعمل على توصيل المياه إلى بلدته #بيتا، حينما تمعن سلطات #الاحتلال وإدارة شركة "مكروت" الإسرائيلية في قطع المياه أو تخفيفها عن بلدة بيتا التي تعاني منذ سنوات نقصًا حادًا في المياه.#savebeita pic.twitter.com/QGPqO5UTlA — mujahed moflh | مجاهد بني مفلح (@mujahedmoflh) July 27, 2021

In a statement, the Israeli military said Omar began ‘‘advancing rapidly’’ towards Israeli troops carrying an iron bar. They said the man continued to advance despite warning fire and was then shot.

In another homicide, Israeli troops shot and killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who was riding in a car with his father in the occupied West Bank. While Israeli military said one of its soldiers had opened fire toward the car's wheel after concluding the vehicle was involved in "suspicious activity''. Palestinians outrightly dispute the version of Israeli troops.

A Human Rights Defender recognised by the UN and a local took to Twitter to establish the incident,