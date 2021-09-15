Palestine: FM Calls For Grants To Cover Deficit In UNRWA Budget For Palestinian Refugees

As violence escalated in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Foreign Minister (FM) Riyadh al-Maliki met the Commissioner-General of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for refugees (UNRWA) Phillippe Lazzarini to discuss the current developments in the war-torn country. Following the discussions in Ramallah, the FM appealed to the international donors to extend financial support to meet the UNRWA budget deficit. Speaking at the meeting, Riyadh Maliki acknowledged the importance of the refugee relief agency's assistance in the country.

Calling on the international community, Riyadh Maliki said during the meeting that "International donations will help the UNRWA to carry on providing educational, health and other services to the Palestinian refugees." Talking about the agency's vitality al-Maliki added, "It is important that UNRWA continue providing services to Palestinian refugees in all areas and services provided to them until a just and lasting solution is found based on the UN resolutions." During his discussions with Lazarrini, the Foreign Minister also pointed out the issues of common concern, agreements, and development strategies that preserve the mandates and services.

UNRWA faces a budget deficit in Palestine for the second time

This year, the agency has faced a deficit of over $100 million, a UNRWA official has said earlier. This is not the first time the agency has fallen short of the budget while providing assistance and protection to over 5 million Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. Earlier in February 2021, the UNRWA appealed for funds worth $1.5 billion to fund essential services, priority projects in the war-inflicted zones, the agency said in a statement.

As per the budget division, the agency informed that US$ 806 million are needed for core services, such as education, health, relief and social services, protection and infrastructure and camp improvement. Emergency humanitarian assistance that UNRWA provides in response to the devastating effects of blockade and occupation in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) requires US$ 231 million. To respond to the hardship caused by the Syrian conflict to Palestine refugees in Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, UNRWA is seeking US$ 318 million. Additional resources were also requested to address the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with the refugee camps. "Approximatively US $ 170 million are needed for priority projects to repair or build UNRWA facilities and strengthen or improve core services," UNRWA said in its statement.

Egyptian PM meets Israeli counterpart in Israel amidst low-intensity shelling

Image: AP

While the situations continue to drastically deteriorate in Gaza Strip, leaders from neighbouring countries are trying to work as a mediator to initiate talks regarding de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine. As of September 14, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met Israeli Prime minister Naftali Bennett to discuss Gaza Conflict. The leaders held bilateral talks amidst low-intensity skirmishes that are ongoing between Israel and Palestine.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP