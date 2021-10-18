Palestine FM Urges UNSC To Hold Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Occupation In West Bank

Following the escalation of violent conflicts in the West Bank region, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki appealed to the United Nations to hold an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the issue of Israeli settlements in the region, news agency ANI reported.

Addressing the press from the West Bank city of Ramallah, al-Maliki noted that the acceleration of development projects has fuelled instances of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers. It is to be noted that Israel has announced its willingness to build more new settlements projects in West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, al-Maliki said that "contacts and consultations are taking place with the US aimed at pressing the Israeli government to stop its settlement plans" in the said regions. The harrowing humanitarian crisis resulted from frequent clashes have also concerned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who on Sunday said that the situation "has become unbearable due to Israeli violations," the WAFA news agency reported.

Palestine calls on international community to step up against Israeli occupation

President Abbas urged the international community, especially the US to step up against Israeli activities in the occupied territories of Palestine. He also sternly warned Israel of "political choices" lest it did not "stop all its measures against people in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza strip," Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Abbas as saying in a meet with businessmen in the West Bank city of Ramallah. His statements come a week after he held peace talks with two Israeli officials in Ramallah, which also serves as the headquarters for the Palestinian National Authority.

Improving humanitarian state no alternative to political solution: Palestine PM

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also highlighted the need for a political solution to resolve the deteriorating situation in the conflict-ridden West Bank region. Improving the humanitarian situation in the conflict zones can't be an alternative to a political solution, he had said during a meeting with Alire Grubbs, the US Agency for International Development Mission Director for West Bank and Gaza.

"Without reaching a political framework to in the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state, economic difficulties will keep repeating," Shtayyeh said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that at least 74 Palestinians were said to be severely injured after clashes erupted with Israeli forces on October 9 in the south of Nablus city, where a Jewish settlement is being built. It should be mentioned here that peace talks between Israel and Palestine came to halt after March 2014, following which both the nations engaged in frequent violent conflicts with each other resulting in heavy damage to life and property.

