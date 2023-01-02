Palestine Hails UN Vote On Legal Consequences Of Occupation; 'This Is A Victory'

Palestine on Sunday welcomed the UN vote in favour of a resolution that ordered the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to dictate the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. This includes East Jerusalem. A 193-member UN General Assembly adopted the resolution with 87 votes in favour, 26 against, and 53 abstained on Jan 1, 2023.

Spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, was quoted as saying by the local newspapers that the UN vote "is evidence of the whole world standing by our people and their inalienable historical rights”.

Palestine's Foreign Minister took to its official Twitter handle to hail the decision, as it said that Palestine "welcomes the adoption of the important UNGA resolution requesting an ICJ ruling on the legal nature of Israel’s occupation."

Furthermore, it thanked the UNSC Member States "that stood firm on principle and voted yes."

"This is a victory for justice and the rules-based international order," the Palestinian MFA noted.

The State of Palestine welcomes the adoption of the important #UNGA resolution requesting an ICJ ruling on the legal nature of Israel's occupation & thanks Member States that stood firm on principle & voted yes.This is a victory for justice and the rules-based international order

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also thanked the countries that stood by Palestinian rights. He stated that Palestine was indebted to all the parties that worked to make this resolution successful, according to Xinhua news agency. The UN resolution demanded that the ICJ issued an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “occupation, settlement, and annexation … including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures”.

India supports a two-state solution for Palestine-Israel

India last week advocated for the immediate resumption of peace talks between Israel and Palestine. During a Security Council meeting on Palestine, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj stated that the absence of a dialogue between the two sides would only risk the exacerbation of violence.

During her speech, Kamboj pushed for New Delhi's "unwavering commitment" to establishing a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel, according to PTI.

India has been pushing for peace talks between Israel and Palestine and has given vocal support for the two-State solution. This, according to New Delhi, is taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for Statehood and Israel's legitimate security concerns.

"The UN and the international community must prioritize the resumption of these negotiations," Kamboj was reported as saying, adding that there was, in fact, no alternative to a negotiated two-State solution for both Israel and Palestine.