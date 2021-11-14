Palestinian PM Calls For Freezing Financial Resources In Favour Of Israeli Settlements

In a significant development, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called for freezing all the financial resources in favour of Israeli settlements. This remark was made by the Palestinian PM during a meeting with a visiting delegation at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, reported ANI, citing Xinhua. Hitting out at the rivals, Shtayyeh said Israel wants to capture their country's land in order to widen the Israeli settlement and gain control over the resources of Palestine by using military power.

"It has become clear that Israel aims to seize Palestinian lands in favour of settlement expansion, control and steal the majority of water resources, and place restrictions on the free movement of people and goods through military checkpoints," said, Mohammad Shtayyeh.

During the meeting with the delegation of US Congress members, Shtayyeh urged his guests to control Israel's land advancement policy. He said, "How can we continue to talk about the two-state solution when there are 7,20,000 settlers on the lands of the Palestinian state, and the settlement programme is counting?" he asked. In the 1967 Middle East war, Israel seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Palestinians claimed was their land, and ever since, the fight between the two neighboring countries has continued over decades. In an attempt to get back the land captured by Israel, the Palestinians, along with the Gaza Strip, have been seeking to establish a Palestinian state in these territories.

War between Palestine and Israel

West Bank is a piece of land situated off the Jordan River's west side and bounded by the Israeli military to the north, west, and south, while its east lies in Jordan. As per multiple reports, nearly 2.1 million to 3 million Palestinian Arabs live in the West Bank under both limited self-rule and more under the control of Israeli military rule. The area is also home to about 430,000 Israeli Jews who live in 132 settlements established by the Israeli government. While a majority of the international community considers the settlements illegal, Israel and the US are on disputed terms on this matter, which is unresolved till now.

Image: AP

With Inputs from ANI