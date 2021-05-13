Last Updated:

'Palestinian Terror Is Blind': Israel's Consul General In Mumbai On Kerala Woman's Death

Israel's Consul General in Mumbai on May 13 said that the “unfortunate” killing of Kerala’s Soumya Santosh is a reminder that “Palestinian terror is blind.” 

Aanchal Nigam

Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Ya'akov Finkelstein in a video message on May 13 that the “unfortunate” killing of Kerala’s Soumya Santosh is a reminder that “Palestinian terror is blind.” denouncing the violence, he said that the attacks launched by Hamas, a Palestinian militant group with a stronghold on Gaza have led to the loss of several civilian lives including children. Following the airstrikes amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Finkelstein said that citizens living in Gaza itself are rocked by the attacks as out of 1,000 rockets launched by the other side, 200 struck Gaza. He accused Hamas of “deliberately targetting” Israeli women and children whereas Jerusalem is reacting in “self-defence.”

Ya'akov Finkelstein said, “The unfortunate killing of Soumya Santosh in Israel is said reminder that Palestinian terror is blind...From about 1,000 rockets, about 200 of them exploded in Gaza itself. You see, Hamas is making a double war crime, using all the population as a human shield and deliberately targeting Israeli women and children.”

“Israel on the other hand, act out of self-defence to protect its sovereignty and its citizens. Unfortunately, the people of India know exactly what terror is...a terror is a terror is a terror. We are fighting for our values against Palestinian terror. We are wfor our sovereignty. We cannot let Palestinian terror win,” he added.

Hailing from Kerala's Idukki district, 30-year-old Soumya Santosh was killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants maid the ongoing conflict. She was working as a caregiver and attended an elderly woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon that borders the Gaza Strip.

According to her family, a rocket launched by the militants on the other side, fell on her residence while she was talking to her husband in Kerala, Santhosh over a video call. Before Finkelstein, Israeli Ambassador India Ron Malka condoled her death and said that he spoke with the woman’s family. "The whole country is mourning her loss and we are here for them, " he said.

Israel Should Take 'Extra Burden' To Avoid Civilian Deaths

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 12 said that Israel has an “extra burden” to do everything in its power to avoid civilian casualties after defending the Jewish state’s right to attack the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas rocket fire. He also said soon to deploy a special envoy to the Middle East to mediate a de-escalation process between Israel and Palestine. Since Monday, Israel said that militants on the other side have launched over 1,000 rockets that further met with retaliation in Gaza.

"I think Israel has an extra burden in trying to do everything they possibly can to avoid civilian casualties, even as it is rightfully responding in defence of its people," Blinken said.

First Published:
