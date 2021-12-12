Palestinians Cast Vote In Municipal Elections Across West Bank, Hamas Boycotts Polls

In a significant development, Palestinians participated in municipal elections across West Bank on Saturday. The people took part in the election process following months of anger towards President Mahmoud Abbas government over the cancellation of parliamentary and presidential elections, according to AP. Around 400,000 Palestinians are eligible to cast vote for their representatives in 154 village councils in the West Bank, under Fatah controlled Palestine. The municipal elections that are being held in Palestine have been boycotted by Hamas.

According to AP, the last municipal elections were held in 2017 and they are held after four to five years. Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas organised the elections in rural areas and postponed voting in the West Bank's major cities where people have anguish against the Fatah party. The Palestinian government has been witnessing a decline in support from the people as President Abbas cancelled legislative and Parliamentary elections in April, as per AP report. Abbas blamed postponing the elections on uncertainty as to whether people from East Jerusalem will be permitted to vote. However, some of the people criticised his decision and mentioned that he feared losing elections to Abbas.

Hamas boycotts municipal elections

Reportedly, Hamas, which has been witnessing an increase in popularity among Palestinians in West Bank and East Jerusalem since the 11-day war in May has boycotted the municipal elections. It is to mention here that Hamas is a military group that governs the Gaza strip. Hamas spokesperson, Abdulatif al-Qanou, told the Associated Press that they consider organising the municipal elections a violation of previous agreements. Furthermore, the spokesperson called for parliamentary and presidential elections in the region. The Hamas further highlighted that the municipal elections that are being held in the rural councils in the West Bank did not "satisfy the inspiration and needs of the Palestinian people."

