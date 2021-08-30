Palestinians Protest Against Israel’s Economic Blockade, Forces Respond With Gunfire

Hundreds of Palestinians on Sunday, 29 August 2021, led demonstrations on the frontiers against Israel’s economic blockade on Gaza prompting the Israeli security forces to use fire and tear gas to disperse the crowd, according to Gazan reports. Staged by the territory’s Hamas rulers, the protests revolted against Israel, pressurizing the authorities to take down the stifling blockade instated on Gaza that restricts movement of goods as well as the people. Demonstrations swelled just hours after the Israeli fighter jets conducted air raids and bombed alleged Hamas targets in response to the civil unrest as protesters launched explosives at the Israeli side and set tires on fire. Israel's military later clarified that the airstrikes were a response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave on Israel's side as cross-border tensions flared.

“The [air] strikes were in response to Hamas launching incendiary balloons into Israeli territory and the violent riots that took place yesterday,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

One protester hit by Israeli gunfire

Palestinian officials told local news outlets that at least one protester was hit by Israeli gunfire. Meanwhile, Hamas officials swore to hold nightly protests all week not deterring due to, what they described, the Israeli aggression. Hamas-backed activists clashed with the Israeli security forces as the soldiers responded to the explosives thrown at them with live ammunition. "The occupation will not enjoy calm unless the siege on our beloved land is lifted," Abu Omar, a spokesman for the demonstrations was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

Both Israel and Egypt have imposed the blockade on Palestine since the Islamic Jihadist terror group Hamas gained control of Gaza in 2007 after it won Palestinian elections. The blockade of the Gaza Strip instated 14 years ago has crippled economic growth, and left 1.8 million Palestinians living in the Strip largely cut off from the outside world, according to reports. The blockade restricts access to Gaza via Kerem Shalom, the main commercial crossing.

There’s a limited amount of fuel and cooking gas that reaches hospitals, homes, and businesses and the fishing zones have been reduced from 6 to 3 nautical miles. Israel tightened the closure since an 11-day conflict in May with Hamas after the terror group refused to repatriate the remains of two dead Israeli soldiers and held two Israeli civilians in captivity.

'Will operate in Gaza as per our interest': Israel

Footages that emerged earlier yesterday depicted hundreds of Palestinians launching explosives on the Israeli forces and shouting celebratory chants as the blasts went off. Violence flared despite Israel's announcement of the resumption of Qatari aid to Gaza, a decision hailed by Hamas. An agreement was reached between Qatar and the United Nations to transfer aid to besieged Gaza Strip which Israel had announced that it will allow. However, angry protesters led a rebellion, Israel's military said in a statement that it responded with gunfire, though no casualties were reported on the Israeli side. Earlier yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “We will operate in Gaza according to our interests.”