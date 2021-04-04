'Part Of Conspiracy': Former Crown Prince Of Jordan Says He Is Under House Arrest

Former Crown Prince of Jordan Hamzah bin Hussein, half brother to Jordanian King Abdullah II, was put under house arrest on April 3 by the armed forces in capital Amman as a part of a political crackdown against the dissent. In a LIVE video statement that he recorded on Saturday, accessed by Jordan’s local news agencies and provided by his attorney, the prince accused the middle eastern country’s government of corruption and lack of transparency in its ruling system.

Prince Hamzah has been under the radar of the military for allegedly calling out the Jordanian government against human rights violations and slander against its security forces. In his latest video, he ascertained that he wasn’t allowed to leave his home premises or meet any of his family members. "I recorded this video to make it clear that what has been said officially is not a reflection of what is actually happening on the ground," the Prince is heard stating in the nearly two and a half minute video, leaked to British Broadcasting Corp.

Furthermore, the former Prince denied reports and allegations made against him about any “wrongdoings”, saying that his unlawful arrest was a “part of the conspiracy.” Sources told local press that as many as 20 high-profile officials were taken under arrest by the military on Saturday and that there could be an alleged coup against the Jordan King underway.

“I had a visit from the chief of general staff of the Jordanian armed forces this morning in which he informed me that I was not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them because in the meetings that I had been present in – or on social media relating to visits that I had made – there had been criticism of the government or the king,” former Jordian Prince says in the sensational footage. READ | 'Looking forward': Egypt, Jordan, Iraq reschedule trilateral summit; pledge cooperation

He continues, “I am not the person responsible for the breakdown in governance, the corruption, and for the incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse.” Further, he said “ I am not responsible for the lack of faith people have in their institutions,” in his live-streamed video message to the citizens. He alleged that the country [Jordan] had reached a point where no one was able to speak or express an opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed, and threatened.”

"No one is above the law, and Jordan's security and stability are above all," the former Jordan prince said in a videotaped message, adding demanding an investigation in a transparent and clear form.

Jordan military denies 'arrest'

Despite his claims, Jordan's military denied that prince Hamza was under arrest, not making any comments about his videotaped statement. However, the country’s multiple news agencies cited that the former Prince and at least two other senior officials were detained for “security reasons'' earlier on Saturday, adding that the monarch, whose title was stripped in 2004, has had his phone seized and his security details removed. He was under surveillance as his internet services were snapped by the ruling monarchy of a Western ally. The former prince, without naming the king, denounced the ruling governance accusing it of fulfilling its own “personal and financial interests”, not heeding the needs and dignity of over 10 million “people that live here [in Jordan]. He denied that he had partaken in any activity linked to “nefarious organization or foreign-backed group.”