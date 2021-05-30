Phone Intercepts Shine More Light On Jordanian Prince’s Alleged Coup Attempt

Phone intercepts obtained as a key piece of evidence suggested on Saturday that the embattled Jordanian crown prince Hamzah pledged allegiance with tribal figures and ex-military officials in northern Jordan ahead of his house detention. Amid the allegations of a failed attempted coup plot to destabilize the kingdom, the phone recordings tapped by Jordan’s intelligence officials reveal that the 41-year old, half-brother to King Abdullah II had held verbal exchanges to garner support from tribal communities and solicited pledges of allegiance for over three weeks in March. The audio recordings, obtained by The Guardian, feature the voice of Jordanian heir Prince Hamzah who can be heard saying to a voice that says: “Our guy has made a decision to move, do you pledge allegiance?”

The rift between the embattled former Jordanian heir Prince Hamzah and Jordan's King Abdullah II, his half-brother de-escalated after the mediation from King Abdullah's paternal uncle, Hassan, who got the estranged Prince to sign a letter to remain faithful to Jordan’s constitution and the country’s ruler. In the letter that was published by the Royal Hashemite Court on the official Facebook handle, King Abdullah II's half-brother said: "I place myself in the hands of His Majesty, I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and I will always be of help and support to his majesty the king and his crown prince.” The new evidence however has emerged that now raises questions about the former prince’s loyalty not only to the king but also to towards the legacy of the Hashemite family.

Even as Prince Hamzah had earlier pledged and acknowledged that the national interests of the country were above all other considerations as per the letter released by the royal court, the recent audio recordings were accumulated by the Jordanian government’s case against two of Hamzah’s proxies accused of acting on his behalf in a failed attempt to overthrow King Abdullah, Jordan’s monarch. The recordings have the Arabic term mubayaa, which implies taking an oath to a caliph or monarch. The use had alarmed the intelligence officials as the country had the official warnings of the alleged plot by the United States in a call to Jordan’s spy agency in March, according to The Guardian report. In the recordings that involved organizing the support for Hamzah, the aides asserted that the meetings of civilians would be limited to 15 people, while meetings of retired military leaders were limited to seven.

'Political crisis' deterred

The political crisis was deterred in Kingdom last month after the former prince pledged his support for Jordan's government. Hamzah and at least 16 other high-placed officials were taken under detention as the ex-crown prince was accused of plotting a coup against King Abdullah II. Among those arrested was the former head of Jordan’s royal court, and a member of the royal family Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, and Bassem Awadallah who served as an envoy to Saudi Arabia is a prominent official confidant of the king and also became the minister of finance and an adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman once.

In a videotaped statement, the ex-crown prince of Jordan said that his unlawful arrest was a “part of the conspiracy,” as he denounced the Middle Eastern country’s government of corruption and lack of transparency in its ruling system. Hamzah alleged that he was visited by the chief of general staff of the Jordanian armed forces who cut communication lines, snapped internet services, and was arrested. Later, the estranged Prince signed a letter vowing his loyalty to the king.