Pilgrims Head To Mecca For Second Downsized Hajj During Coronavirus Pandemic

Donning face masks and moving in small groups, Muslim pilgrims began arriving at Islam’s holiest site in Mecca on Saturday for the start of a scaled-down hajj experience reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. However, this time, the holy site organisers restricted the pilgrims to only those who have taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. According to the information on the website of the holy place, it is allowing only 60,000 residents of Saudi Arabia to participate through a lottery. The data on the website has claimed that nearly 2.5 million pilgrims had participated in 2019.

Smart cards will be issued to use all services including hotel and transport

According to the Hajj ministry, it has sanitised the Kaaba area where the pilgrims pray inside the Grand Mosque. It further mentioned that it has received applications of which only 60,000 have been selected on the basis of COVID-19 vaccination aged between 18-65 years with no chronic illnesses. This year, a special provision of the smart card has been issued for pilgrims and workers, giving them access to services, camps, hotels and means of transportation.

Security beefed up in Saudi

Apart from COVID guidelines, Saudi has beefed up its security measures in Mecca. The report said that the major checkpoints in the area have been set up at the outskirts of the city to make sure only vehicles carrying pilgrims having appropriate permits would pass. In order to adhere the pilgrims to follow guidelines, security personnel have been directed to patrol all roads leading to the central area around the Grand Mosque.

Do's and don'ts while visiting the holy site

The Saudi government had barred the Muslim community to enter the country from abroad in order to limit exposure to the coronavirus. The country had allowed only 1,000 Saudi Arabian residents to take part in the hajj. According to the hajj rituals, men should dress in white terrycloth garments in order to maintain equality of all Muslims and prevent exposure of wealthier pilgrims while women are advised to avoid using cosmetic items and wear loose-fitted attire with a head covering. It is also advised not to use perfume.

(Image Credit: AP)

(With Inputs from AP)