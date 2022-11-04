PM Modi Congratulates Israel's Newly-elected Leader Benjamin Netanyahu

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Israel's newly-elected leader Benjamin Netanyahu for securing victory in the parliamentary elections, saying that he looks forward to bolstering bilateral ties and strengthening the joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership. "Mazel Tov my friend Netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership," Prime Minister said in a tweet on Thursday, November 3.

Further, in a subsequent tweet, India's leader expressed gratitude to the outgoing Yair Lapid, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister, for his contribution to prioritising the India-Israel relationship during his tenure.

"Thank you [ex-Prime Minister] Yair Lapid for your priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership. I hope to continue our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples," prime minister stated.

Netanyahu, in response to India's prime minister's wishes tweeted, "Thank you my friend." He pledged to boost the India-Israel cooperation to new heights during his premiership.

Benjamin Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc wins majority 64 seats

On November 3, Benjamin Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc won a majority of 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset that sealed his fate of returning to power. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceded defeat in the general elections and congratulated opposition leader Netanyahu for securing a majority in parliament and ending the political impasse, as he prepares to form the new cabinet. “The state of Israel comes before any political consideration,” Lapid said. “I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel.”

The Conservative parties ousted the establishment left-wing party for the first time since 1992 as Netanyahu will form the most right-wing government in Israel's history. The winning Likud-led government will consist of the ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, and the far-right Religious Zionism party. The far-right Religious Zionism party is expected to clutch the most senior roles in Netanyahu's cabinet.

The former Israeli leader had to step down from his premiership as he went on trial on charges of corruption in at least three cases, including fraud, breach of trust, and bribery. Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid had earlier labelled Netanyahu's political return as a “deliberate campaign to cancel Netanyahu’s trial." Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, in turn, called the party’s legal reform plan “a paradise for government corruption."