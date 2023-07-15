WATCH: PM Modi Departs For New Delhi After Concluding 'productive' One-day UAE Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, concluded his visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE and has emplaned for New Delhi. PM Modi was seen off during his departure by officials of the UAE government including HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the PM held a meeting with Al Nahyan and discussed way to enhance India-UAE ties in a host of sectors, including trade, economy, culture as well as people-to-people connect.

PM @narendramodi had a wonderful meeting with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Their discussions focussed on enhancing India-UAE ties in a host of sectors, including trade, economy, culture as well as people-to-people connect. @MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/GrAAIMsdVy — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 15, 2023

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, during his media address, said that this has been a landmark visit in terms of partnership between the two countries. Notably, both nations have agreed to start trade settlements in their respective currencies and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education and Knowledge Department of Abu Dhabi to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi campus there.

PM Modi hails India-UAE ties

PM Modi, during his address earlier in the day, hailed the bilateral trade relation between India and the UAE and expected it to reach the $100 billion mark soon. “Our bilateral trade has risen by 20 per cent. We have achieved $85 billion of trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billion," PM Modi said.

Thanking the UAE President Al Nahyan for the hospitality, PM Modi accepted the invitation to attend COP28 summit in Dubai. He also had a productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of COP28. "Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)," PM Modi tweeted.