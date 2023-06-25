PM Modi Discusses Energy Cooperation With Top Egyptian Leaders During 2-day State Visit

After concluding his State visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visted Egypt, marking this official tour as the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years. PM Modi kicked off his packed schedule by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and top cabinet ministers on deepening trade relations, energy cooperation, and further strengthening the strategic ties between Cairo and New Delhi.

During the meeting, PM Modi, Egyptian PM Madbouly, and his top cabinet minister discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas like trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma, and people-to-people ties.

The Egyptian leaders highlighted the activities that the India Unit has been undertaking and discussed new areas of cooperation. PM Modi appreciated the setting up of the India Unit and welcomed the Egyptian government's approach to taking forward bilateral relations with India. He also shared India’s readiness to work closely with Egypt in various areas of mutual interest.

PM Modi meets prominent Egyptian personalities

My meeting with Mr. Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company was a fruitful one. In addition to topics relating to the economy and investments, I really enjoyed hearing his passion towards preserving cultural heritage in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/fA5fyOzSkG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

On Saturday, PM Modi met with some popular Egyptian personalities, including Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region, and Tarek Heggy, a renowned author and petroleum strategist. The Indian Prime Minister also held a warm conversation with two prominent young yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, and praised them for their commitment to Yoga and encouraged them to visit India.

Honoured to have met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam. Had enriching discussions on India-Egypt ties, notably cultural and people-to-people linkages. pic.twitter.com/GMx4FCx2E0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

PM Modi to meet Egyptian President El-Sisi

PM Modi is set to meet Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday (June 25), and he will also visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the fighting for Egypt during World War 1.

Modi has visited Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Notably, this is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years. El-Sisi is also scheduled to travel to India in September for the G-20 Summit, where Egypt has been invited as a special guest.

(With PTI Inputs)