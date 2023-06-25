Last Updated:

PM Modi Discusses Energy Cooperation With Top Egyptian Leaders During 2-day State Visit

After concluding his State visit to the US, PM Modi visted Egypt, marking this official tour as the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 26 years.

PM Modi

PM Modi with his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, in Cairo(Credit: Twitter/@PMModi)


After concluding his State visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visted Egypt, marking this official tour as the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years. PM Modi kicked off his packed schedule by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and top cabinet ministers on deepening trade relations, energy cooperation, and further strengthening the strategic ties between Cairo and New Delhi.

During the meeting, PM Modi, Egyptian PM Madbouly, and his top cabinet minister discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas like trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma, and people-to-people ties.

The Egyptian leaders highlighted the activities that the India Unit has been undertaking and discussed new areas of cooperation. PM Modi appreciated the setting up of the India Unit and welcomed the Egyptian government's approach to taking forward bilateral relations with India. He also shared India’s readiness to work closely with Egypt in various areas of mutual interest.

PM Modi meets prominent Egyptian personalities

On Saturday, PM Modi met with some popular Egyptian personalities, including Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region, and Tarek Heggy, a renowned author and petroleum strategist. The Indian Prime Minister also held a warm conversation with two prominent young yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, and praised them for their commitment to Yoga and encouraged them to visit India.

PM Modi to meet Egyptian President El-Sisi

PM Modi is set to meet Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday (June 25), and he will also visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the fighting for Egypt during World War 1.

Modi has visited Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Notably, this is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years. El-Sisi is also scheduled to travel to India in September for the G-20 Summit, where Egypt has been invited as a special guest.

(With PTI Inputs)

