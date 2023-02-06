Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his grief and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and Syria. The Prime Minister extended India's support and offered humanitarian assistance to cope with the tragedy.

PM Modi took to Twitter and responded to the tweet of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğanas and said, "Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the death toll in government-held areas of Syria from Monday’s quake climbed to 99, according to Syrian state media citing the Health Ministry. In addition, at least 334 people were injured in Syria. Earlier, 20 people were reported killed in rebel-held areas of Syria. This raised the overall death toll to a deadly 195 in Turkey and Syria.

White House issues statement

Earlier, the White House issued a statement and expressed its concern over the earthquake stating that it was "profoundly concerned by the reports of today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria". "We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance," said the statement. "President Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the Government of Turkiye," added the statement.

The quake, felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt, was centered north of the city of Gaziantep in an area about 90 kilometers (60 miles) from the Syrian border. The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.