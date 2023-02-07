PM Modi Gets Emotional While Speaking On Turkey Earthquake, Remembers 2001 Bhuj Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday got emotional while condoling the deaths in Turkey and Syria due to a massive earthquake. The PM also recalled the 2001 Bhuj earthquake that claimed thousands of lives in Gujarat,

According to ANI sources, the Prime Minister became emotional when speaking to MPs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting this morning before the commencement of the Budget Session.

PM Modi, who was Gujarat's chief minister at the time of the deadly Bhuj earthquake in 2001, discussed the difficulties he faced in rescue efforts.

Following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday that sent shockwaves through both Turkey and Syria, he also emphasised the humanitarian aid being provided to the disaster-stricken nation by the government. The PM said that he could very well relate to what Turkey has been going through.

The massive earthquake that struck Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday has killed more than 5000 people. It was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

India sends rescue equipment, relief materials, and medical teams to quake-hit Turkey

India has sent to Turkey two plane-loads of relief materials and medical teams, along with tools and vehicles to search for survivors of the two earthquakes that battered various parts of Turkey and Syria.

"India expresses its solidarity at this challenging moment," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The first C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force landed in Turkey's Adana with a group of search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief materials and medicines. The second Air Fore plane with similar consignments has already left for Turkiye around noon.

"Second @IAF_MCC C-17 with self-contained @NDRFHQ teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles leaves for Trkiye. India continues to support the people of Trkiye in their hour of need," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

An Army official said, "The Army mobilised a 99-member medical team to earthquake hit Turkey. The team comprises medical specialists and is equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plants, cardiac monitors and associated equipment, to establish a 30-bedded medical facility."