PM Modi Hails CEPA, Says India And UAE Will Soon Achieve $100 Billion Trade Target

After receiving a warm ceremonial welcome in Abu Dhabi from UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister called UAE a "true friend". The Prime Minister headed to the Middle Eastern country after concluding his glorious two-day visit to France. During his brief tour to UAE, the two nations exchanged Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of the two world leaders. After the MoUs were exchanged the Prime Minister gave a poignant address about the ties between the two nations.

“I am happy to be in Abu Dhabi and to meet you. I thank you for the warm welcome. The respect you gave me, there is no other proof of affinity than this like a bother meeting his brother. Every Indian sees you (UAE) as a true friend,” PM Modi said in his keynote speech. He emphasised that the two nations are taking the initiative to strengthen the partnership and the friendship they share. "We are taking new initiatives to strengthen our partnership. Today's agreement on trade settlement in the currencies of both countries reflects our strong economic cooperation and trust,” he remarked.

PM Modi lauds the bilateral trade between the two nations

During his address, the Prime Minister lauded the bilateral trade between the two nations. “Our bilateral trade has risen by 20 per cent. We have achieved $85 billion of trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billion," he said. PM Modi also mentioned that India is focusing on boosting its UPI systems abroad and assured that the India-UAE partnership will open new doors for opportunity and investment. In his address, PM Modi recalled the success of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which was signed between the two nations. “Last year, we signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) historic agreement within three months which would not have been possible without your cooperation and commitment,” he said. During the meeting, the Prime Minster also assured full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency.

