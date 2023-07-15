PM Modi Lands In Abu Dhabi, Holds Bilateral Talks With UAE President Sheikh Mohamed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi on Saturday to commence the final leg of his 3-day India-UAE tour. He was greeted at the airport by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and senior officials. Patting the ruler, PM Modi engaged in a brief conversation with him as he walked down the runway.

Later, the PM held bilateral talks with UAE President. They discussed matters pertaining to defence, energy and food security. According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is an "opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture."

PM Modi landed in the middle eastern nation from his aircraft in his classic all-white attire, as members of the UAE forces lined up in unison to give him a splendid welcome. He arrived in the UAE after departing from the French capital of Paris on Saturday.

The PM spent the last two days in France, where he met President Emmanuel Macron, interacted with the Indian diaspora, starred as the guest of honor at the country's Bastille Day parade, and attended a lavish banquet dinner in Paris' Louvre Museum.

Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation. @MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/l3alPoKjXK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today. pic.twitter.com/3dM8y5tEdv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023

#WATCH | PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi, UAE on an official visit, to hold meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on key bilateral issues pic.twitter.com/DJRAlBUOge — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

PM arrives in the UAE after wrapping up France visit

Before emplaning for Abu Dhabi, PM Modi penned a note on Twitter to express gratitude to France for hosting him. "This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!" he tweeted.