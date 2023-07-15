PM Modi Meets COP28 President In UAE, Highlights India's Role In Tackling Climate Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made a quick pit stop in the UAE on Saturday, held a fruitful meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber in Abu Dhabi. Jaber is the President-designate of COP28 UAE and the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. During the meeting, the official briefed the PM on the upcoming COP28 summit.

In return, PM Modi assured steadfast support as the UAE presides over the conference, which focuses on climate change. The PM also elucidated the steps that India has taken to solve the global crisis. Sharing snippets of the meeting on Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE."

Had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India's contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi: PM Narendra Modi meets Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of COP 28 UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

PM Modi makes quick stopover in UAE

The meeting comes hours after PM Modi landed in the capital of the UAE on Saturday. At the airport, he received a majestic welcome from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and several senior officials. The PM and the UAE ruler then held bilateral talks.

"Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today." the prime minister said in a tweet. PM Modi's brief visit touched upon discussions on matters of energy, defence, and enhanced cooperation as India presides over the G20 and the UAE chairs COP28 this year.

COP28, also known as the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, is the 28th edition of a conference on climate change that has been held annually by the UN since 1992. This year, it will take place between November 30 and December 12 at Dubai's Expo City. The conference aims to urge governments to come together and tackle rising temperatures and the detrimental effects of climate change.