As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to make the landmark visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir on Sunday called his upcoming tour as “very significant.”

"It's going to be a very significant visit. If you look at the last nine to ten years, the India-UAE relationship is perhaps one of the most transformed relationships because this relationship is actually guided, nourished and directed by the vision of our leaders,” Sudhir noted in a press release. He stressed that Prime Minister Modi and the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will strenghten bilateral ties and “elevate [their] relationship to a new level.”

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi, UAE: On PM Modi’s upcoming visit to UAE, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir says, "It's going to be a very significant visit. If you look at the last nine to ten years, the India-UAE relationship is perhaps one of the most transformed relationships… pic.twitter.com/VTm7Pif6UR — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

“It's not surprising that the forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister would be his 7th visit to the UAE,” the Indian Ambassador to UAE outlined.

“If you look at just the last eight months, this would be his fourth visit to the UAE. In this period, UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited India twice already. So it's a very special relationship which has been going from height to height over the last 19 years,” he added.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj inaugurated the Pramukh Sabhagruh assembly hall of the #AbuDhabiMandir by performing his morning pooja in the presence of swamis and devotees. pic.twitter.com/SemLbyA7Gw — BAPS Hindu Mandir (@AbuDhabiMandir) February 11, 2024

PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with UAE’s President Al Nahyan

During his visit to UAE, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to External Affairs Ministry.

PM Modi will hold a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister of UAE. He will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit.

PM Modi to inaugrate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

#WATCH | Director of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Pranav Desai says, "What you see behind me is a beautiful BAPS Hindu Temple. It's the first traditional Hindu Temple in the United Arab Emirates. It's built on 27 acres of land. It is the land gifted by the leadership of… pic.twitter.com/ttFlDtjrdl — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

In a first, PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. He will also be addressing the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports city in Abu Dhabi. MEA stressed that both India and UAE “enjoy warm, close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by strong political, cultural and economic linkages.” PM Modi strengthened the bilateral relations between the two countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, it continued.

#WATCH | Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and International Coordinator of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Brahmaviharidas Swami says, "...Today we had a beautiful 'yagna' for harmony, Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is specially flying in to inaugurate this temple, which he… pic.twitter.com/uLZHlKoPjx — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

“Both countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023 to promote the use of Indian Rupee and AED for cross-border transactions.” UAE and India also emerged as the top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about US$ 85 billion in 2022-23. UAE is also among the top 4 investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23. About 3.5 million strong and vibrant Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in UAE.

