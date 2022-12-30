PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu For Becoming Prime Minister Of Israel

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu as he was sworn in as Israel's new Prime Minister. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi noted that he is “looking forward” to strengthening cooperation with Israel and working together with the newly sworn-in premier. “Heartiest congratulations Netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations @netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2022

Netanyahu sworn in for sixth time

The 73-year-old Netanyahu has been Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, and he was sworn in for the sixth time on Thursday with the support of 63 lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset of the Israeli parliament. 54 lawmakers voted against his government in the House but Netanyahu managed to clutch the majority and form the country's most far-right conservative government. He took the oath of office on Thursday shortly after Israel’s parliament, or Knesset passed a vote of confidence for Israel's 37th government.

Netanyahu's Likud party garnered the support of the ultra-orthodox Shas, United Torah Judaism, the far-right Otzma Yehudit, the Religious Zionist Party, and Noam gaining 63 votes out of the total of 120 members. Likud party's members secured some top positions such as foreign minister, defense minister, and justice minister as Netanyahu came back to power. As the new ministers for the Israeli government were being sworn in at the Knesset, an estimated 2,000 demonstrators protested against Netanyahu’s return to the office, the Jerusalem Police spokesperson reportedly informed.

Netanyahu, who has been Israel's longest-serving premier from 1996 to 1999, and later between 2009 and 2021, delivered a speech at the parliament. He pledged that his government will work on three “national goals” such as the “Arab-Israeli conflict” his top priority, as well as expanding Israel's military power, and curbing the nuclear programme of the Iranian regime. He also promised to lower the high cost of living for the Israelis.

As demonstrations were held with dissent labelling Netanyahu as "racist," the incoming Prime Minister asked citizens to “respect the will of the voters,” adding that “this is not the end of democracy or the end of the country.” “In a democracy, you don’t climb over the walls of the Capitol nor those of the Knesset,” he said, according to PTI.