Poland President To Sign Bill Limiting Property Claims; Israel Minister Says 'immoral Law'

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has decided to sign a bill that would restrict the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers during the Holocaust and retained by post-war communist rulers. Israel's foreign minister Yair Lapid said that the country's ambassador has been recalled to Poland. He stated that Poland today, for the first time, adopted an anti-Semitic and immoral law.

Israel's reaction

Even Israel's Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, has denounced the bill and stated that his country would not accept its implementation. In a statement, he added that it is a terrible choice and a deplorable disregard for the remembrance of the Holocaust.

Without accepting the bill, Yair Lapid stated that by signing the law, Poland has become an anti-democratic, non-liberal society that does not respect the biggest catastrophe in human history. He even said that a new ambassador to Warsaw would not be dispatched at this time. He also proposed that Poland's envoy to Israel take a longer break and not come to Israel.

Stating the proposal, Lapid said that the ambassador must utilise the time he has now with him to clarify to the Polish Government what the Holocaust means to the Israeli people. He further said that it would be difficult to accept the disrespect for the remembrance of those who died and the Holocaust's memory. He said that Israel and the US were discussing the subsequent actions on this matter.

On the other hand, the Polish foreign ministry stated that it does not approve of the behaviour of Israel's foreign ministry. Further saying that the government would take necessary political and diplomatic steps, keeping the concept of balance in bilateral ties. The Polish ministry further added that Israel's actions would gravely hamper the relationship.

Even the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised his significant concerns about the bill approved by the Poland parliament and asked Duda not to pass the law. On Saturday, the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) requested the Polish government to tackle the question of the past seized property and resolve it.

More about the bill

Previously, property stolen by force during World War II has been claimed by Jewish refugees or their descendants, who now demands its return. On the other hand, officials in Poland believe that the law has caused uncertainty about World War II property claims. In 2015, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal determined that governmental decisions involving ownership rights should have set deadlines after which they cannot be challenged. Early this week, the Polish Parliament enacted revisions to the law. The bill establishes a 30-year restriction on compensation claims.

Image Credit: AP