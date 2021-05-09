Pope Asks To End Violence In Jerusalem, Says Respect Multicultural Identity Of Holy City

Pope Francis on Saturday expressed concerns about the violence in Eastern Jerusalem, between the Palestinians and the Israeli security forces as he asked both sides to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City. The pontiff called for peace and a shared solution to the violence, the Vatican news said in a release. “After renewed clashes in the streets of Jerusalem, Pope has asked parties to put aside violence,” said the church in a statement. Meanwhile, in his Sunday Regina Coeli address, the pope said, “I pray that the city might be a place of encounter and not of violent clashes, a place of prayer and peace.” He added, “I invite everyone to seek shared solutions so that the multi-religious and multi-cultural identity of the Holy City might be respected and that fraternity might prevail.”

“Violence generates only violence,” he concluded. “Enough with the clashes,” said Pope Francis.

I am following with particular concern the events in Jerusalem. I pray that it may be a place of encounter and not of violent clashes, a place of prayer and peace. Violence begets only violence. Enough of these clashes. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 9, 2021

Pope Francis’ appeal comes as violent confrontations broke out yesterday between Israeli police the Palestinian demonstrators, in which as many as 90 were wounded. Clashed outside the Old City of Jerusalem continued a day after Israeli security forces stormed inside the Al-Aqsa mosque after protesting Palestinians tore down the police barricades installed around the Old City gates where worshippers gathered after the prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. At least 200 Palestinians and 6 Israeli police officers were reported injured.

Middle East Quartet condemns violence

Middle East Quartet, which includes the US, Russia, the EU, and the UN, condemned the escalation of conflict that led to loss of human lives and damage of property. Earlier Friday, Israeli troops had also shot at least two Palestinian militants and injured the third after they reportedly opened fire on a Border Police military base in the occupied West Bank.

“We are alarmed by the provocative statements made by some political groups, as well as the launching of rockets and the resumption of incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel, and attacks on Palestinian farmland in the West Bank,” the envoys said in a collective statement, Saturday. It continued, “We call upon Israeli authorities to exercise restraint and to avoid measures that would further escalate the situation during this period of Muslim Holy Days.”

