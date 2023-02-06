Powerful Earthquake Of 7.8 Magnitude Jolts Southern Turkey, Highest Emergency Declared

A magnitude of 7.8 jolted 23 km East of Nurdagi, Turkey on Monday, according to the USGS Earthquakes. Taking to Twitter, USGS wrote, "Prelim M7.8 Earthquake Central Turkey Feb-06 01:17 UTC." At least 10 deaths were reported initially in Turkey, reported AP. The earthquake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.

In two consecutive follow updates, suspected to be aftershocks, USGS Earthquakes reported that the nation was jolted with 6.7 and 5.6 magnitudes of earthquakes subsequently. So far three earthquakes have occurred in central Turkey in a span of one hour. Turkey has declared the highest emergency alert after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks. There are reports of severe damage in the region that has been hit by multiple tremors.

Prelim M7.8 Earthquake Central Turkey Feb-06 01:17 UTC, updates https://t.co/rLq0acZiAN — USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) February 6, 2023

Prelim M6.7 Earthquake Central Turkey Feb-06 01:28 UTC, updates https://t.co/UL6mdr3Pw5 — USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) February 6, 2023

Prelim M5.6 Earthquake Central Turkey Feb-06 01:36 UTC, updates https://t.co/8W6vDrLXq9 — USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) February 6, 2023

Earthquake in Turkey

The Turkey earthquake has been measured at 7.4 and was centered in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province, said Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD. The neighboring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir, and Malatya, HaberTurk have tumbled down, reported AP citing local news channel. Turkish authorities have not yet reported any deaths or injuries, however videos posted on social media networks show destroyed buildings in several cities in the region.

An 8-storey building in the district of Diyarbakir was demolished, there are many people inside. #Turkey #Turkiye #EarthQuake

pic.twitter.com/mj5gZFTe7M — S a m  (@cheguwera) February 6, 2023

In the latest update, Communications Director, Republic of Turkey, Fahrettin Altun has also shared the news of earthquake. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Unfortunately, a powerful earthquake has hit our cities in southeastern Türkiye. Our government has immediately started damage assessment and rescue operations. I want to express our most heartfelt concern and sympathy to our nation and our country." Further, he added, their national disaster and emergency management agency, AFAD has been coordinating well and all their ministries and agencies are on high alert. Communications Director Altun has also urged everyone to heed the advice of appropriate agencies and not to spread misinformation. Further, he thanked everyone who have already reached them with prayers and offered help.

Unfortunately, a powerful earthquake has hit our cities in southeastern Türkiye. Our government has immediately started damage assessment and rescue operations. I want to express our most heartfelt concern and sympathy to our nation and our country. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) February 6, 2023

All work is being coordinated through our national disaster and emergency management agency, AFAD. All our ministries and agencies are on high alert. Our President is presiding over all earthquake related activities of our government. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) February 6, 2023

We would urge everyone to heed the advice of appropriate agencies. We call on everyone to avoid disseminating any misinformation. It is very important for accurate information to be circulated and disinformation to be fought against. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) February 6, 2023