President Raisi Warns Israel Of Military Attack If It Makes 'tiniest Move' Against Iran

Shooting dire warnings to Israel at an annual parade of Iran’s armed forces, President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday said that he will order his troops to target Tel Aviv should what he labelled “the zionist regime” make “the tiniest move” against Iran. “If you make the tiniest move against the nation of Iran, the centre of the Zionist regime will be the target of our armed forces,” Raisi said, referring to Tel Aviv. Iran watches any move by Israel “closely,” he asserted not divulging details of the said “moves".

Raisi’s harsh comments against Israel came as talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which has been ongoing for the past 10 months, stalled in Vienna. The United States, one of the original signatories of the JCPOA, had technically absent from the negotiations. Former President Donald Trump had unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA and had subsequently imposition his “maximum pressure” policy hitting Tehran with a barrage of economic sanctions.

“You must know that if you try to take any action against the Iranian nation, our armed forces will not leave you in peace,” Raisi said, during a military parade to mark National Army Day.

In the same speech, the Iranian leader also warned neighbouring Iraq against using its territory for “unacceptable activities” that disrupt Iran’s security.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fire at Iraq's Erbil

In March, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had said in a statement that they fired dozen ballistic missiles at a “strategic” site in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous northern Kurdistan region. The IRGC troops asserted that Israel had been using Iraq’s autonomous regions to target Tehran. Erbil governor Oumid Khouchnaw meanwhile dismissed Iranian claims as “baseless” denying any Israeli presence on its territory. “There are no Israeli sites in the region,” he said addressing the state television.

In a move seen as provocative by Iran, Israel also hosted talks with Arab diplomats and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month sending a “strong message to Iran". "This new architecture, the shared capabilities we are building, intimidates and deters our common enemies — first and foremost Iran and its proxies,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said at a presser in southern Israel after the talks concluded. Threatening Israel on Monday, Raisi said: “The greatest component of power in our system is the people and the revolutionary armed forces.”