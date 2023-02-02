Protest Group Calls People To Chant Anti-govt Slogans As Iran Regime Marks Anniversary

In what may appear to be a new phase in the uprising of the Iranians against the hardline Islamic government, people in Iran have once again called for protests as the Islamic Republic announced its 10-day celebration to mark the establishment of the regime. Even though it may appear that the anti-government protests have ended in Iran, a report published by Iran International indicates that Iranians are not willing to back off, and low-key protests are once again being organised by grass-roots groups that have asked people to chant anti-government slogans every night. The protest might soon take shape of massive conflict, same as the country witnessed a few weeks ago.

An anti-government group named Youth of Tehran Neighborhoods (or Tehran Youth), which has managed to keep protestors intact and mobilise numerous successful protests in several towns and cities, has called on people to chant anti-regime slogans every night from their rooftops, balconies, or windows. The state-sponsored ceremonies of Fajr, which mark the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, will be held from February 1 to 11, and the protestor group has asked the people to carry out protests during this 10-day ceremonies.

The Iran-based publication reported that the group asked people to remember that Fajr is "the beginning of suffering and gloom for Iranians." The group has asked protestors to chant, "We swear on the blood of our comrades; we will stand until the end." It is important to note that the call for chanting anti-government slogans and graffiti may pave the way for severe tensions across the country. The grassroot group said that "the most salient feature of this new phase is the internalisation of the motivation for the fight against the regime through finding new methods of protest that are effective but have lower costs for the protesters." The outlet reported that the group has said the street protests are the most important and the main method of the revolt that will eventually "bring down the gods of oppression, murder, rape, and destruction from their thrones," but stressed that the protest should not end until the day comes when millions of people conquer the streets.

Image: AP