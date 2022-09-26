Protestors Clash With Police Outside Iranian Embassy In London; Several Injured

Amid the anti-government protests in Iran, demonstrators have clashed with the Police outside the Iranian embassy in London. According to media reports, the protesters pelted stones at the police, resulting in injuries on Sunday. The protestors were demanding justice for a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was "physically tortured" for not wearing the hijab properly. In a statement released by London Metropolitan Police, the group gathered outside the Iranian Embassy with an intention of creating public disorder.

It confirmed that reinforcements had been called in when protesters tried to break police lines and storm the embassy compound. Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Simon Shercliff, the UK’s ambassador to Iran, and protested the hosting of critical Farsi-language media outlets. According to the Iranian Ministry, the news outlet has spread provoking messages, resulting in clashes. It claimed the media outlet interfered in Iran’s internal affairs and acted against its sovereignty. During the protest, Police confirmed the detention of at least five people and added more will be arrested soon.

Why Iran is boiling over the death of a 22-yr-old?

The major controversy erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police”, claiming that the woman was not wearing the hijab properly. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, protestors alleged she had suffered serious injuries during the police custody. A relative has said she had no history of heart disease. The Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, said she was brought in without vital signs. Since the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, a debate has sparked against the "morality police" in the Islamic Republic. A large number of women protestors gathered and removed their Hijab or the black headscarf in protest during the funeral ceremony of Amini on Friday.

According to semi-official news agency Fars News, Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi, during a press conference, termed the incident "unfortunate" and said he wished the country would never witness such incidents again. "The incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents," said Rahimi. Reacting to the allegations of physical torture, Tehran Police Commander said the accusations of harming the woman in custody were false and added the moral police had made all arrangements to save her life.

Image: AP