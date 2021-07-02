Protests Erupt In Turkey After It Quits Treaty To Prevent Violence Against Women

Turkey officially withdrew from the international treaty protecting women against violence. Hundreds of women holding banners took to the streets to protest against the decision to withdraw from a treaty aimed at protecting women from violence. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan move has not been welcomed by the people but the president has insisted it will not be a step backwards for women, according to AP.

Protests in Turkey against pulling out from International treaty

Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention which ended the country's participation in the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women. Protests took place all around the country as the women gathered on the streets on July 1. The women were protesting amid a heavy police presence in Istanbul’s main pedestrian thoroughfare. Protesters held banners, feminist and rainbow flags, played music and shouted slogans. In order to control the situation, the police closed off the area but later briefly removed barricades to allow a short march. Women, LGBT groups and others have been protesting against the government's decision of withdrawing from the international treaty. The people opposing the decision say that the convention’s pillars of prevention, protection, criminal prosecution and policy coordination and identification of gender-based violence is important for protecting women in the country.

#Turkish police block the march of women and LGBTIQ+s who gathered in Taksim in protest of Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on violence against #women. pic.twitter.com/kglYpS8DUH — Nael Taim Shami (@Nael_TaimShami) July 1, 2021

Listen y’all! The women of #Turkey are literally making history! Imagine how scared the police who never let people protest these days now say to the protestors: “Dear all, you can make your statement to the press and leave!” LOL! Nope! #Istanbul #IstanbulConventionSavesLives pic.twitter.com/Yk2JMdEvmm — Mehmet Y. (@mayavuz1) July 1, 2021

Erdogan announced his "Action Plan for Combating Violence against Women" on July 1, which included reviewing judicial processes, improving protection services and gathering data on violence. The move comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had issued a decree in March that annulled Turkey’s ratification of the convention. Women, The decision has not only been witnessing opposition from the country. But, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has also tweeted against the decision. In his tweet, he has said that Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention was "deeply disappointing".

Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention is deeply disappointing and a step backward for the international ​effort to end violence against women. We urge all states to strengthen their prevention of and response to all forms of gender-based violence. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) July 1, 2021

