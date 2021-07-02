Last Updated:

Protests Erupt In Turkey After It Quits Treaty To Prevent Violence Against Women

Hundreds of women holding banners took to the streets to protest against the decision to withdraw from a treaty aimed at protecting women from violence.

Turkey

Turkey officially withdrew from the international treaty protecting women against violence. Hundreds of women holding banners took to the streets to protest against the decision to withdraw from a treaty aimed at protecting women from violence. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan move has not been welcomed by the people but the president has insisted it will not be a step backwards for women, according to AP. 

Protests in Turkey against pulling out from International treaty

Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention which ended the country's participation in the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women. Protests took place all around the country as the women gathered on the streets on July 1. The women were protesting amid a heavy police presence in Istanbul’s main pedestrian thoroughfare. Protesters held banners, feminist and rainbow flags, played music and shouted slogans. In order to control the situation, the police closed off the area but later briefly removed barricades to allow a short march. Women, LGBT groups and others have been protesting against the government's decision of withdrawing from the international treaty. The people opposing the decision say that the convention’s pillars of prevention, protection, criminal prosecution and policy coordination and identification of gender-based violence is important for protecting women in the country.

Erdogan announced his "Action Plan for Combating Violence against Women" on July 1, which included reviewing judicial processes, improving protection services and gathering data on violence. The move comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had issued a decree in March that annulled  Turkey’s ratification of the convention. Women, The decision has not only been witnessing opposition from the country. But, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has also tweeted against the decision. In his tweet, he has said that Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention was "deeply disappointing".

