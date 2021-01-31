Purple Dye 'more Precious Than Gold' Found In Biblical-era Fabric For The First Time

A study published in the PLOS One journal recently revealed that a purple-dyed fabric dating back to the purported Biblical reigns of David and Solomon has been found in Israel for the first time. According to the study, the colour purple was possibly invented in Phoenicia as far back as 1570BC, using distilled glands of sea snails. “Royal” or “Tyrian” purple dye was associated with regality and wealth in the ancient world and is believed to have been more valuable than gold.

The use of the fabric has been mentioned in numerous Christian and Jewish texts, including in connection with Solomon’s Temple. However, the scientists had never previously found direct evidence of this ancient industry in the region save for remnants of mollusc shell and traces of purple on pottery fragments. Now, while examining coloured textiles from Timna Valley in southern Israel, the researchers were baffled to find remnants of woven fabric, a tassel and fibres of wool dyed with royal purple.

The study revealed that the radiocarbon dating confirmed that the samples date from approximately 1000 BC, corresponding to the supposed monarchies of David and Solomon in Jerusalem. Dr. Naama Sukenik, who is the curator of organic finds at the Israel Antiquities Authority called it a “very exciting” discovery. He added that this is the first piece of textile ever found from the time of David and Solomon that is dyed with the prestigious purple dye. Sukenik also said that in antiquity, purple attire was associated with the nobility, with priests and royalty.

‘Unique glimpse into biblical times’

As per the study, the true purple, also known as argaman, was produced from a gland located near the rectum of three species of mollusc indigenous to the Mediterranean Sea, by means of a complex distillation process lasting several days. Sukenik said that until the current discovery, the researchers had only encountered mollusc-shell waste and potsherds with patches of dye, which provided evidence of the purple industry in the Iron Age. He added that now, for the first time, the scientists have direct evidence of the dyed fabrics themselves, preserved for some 3,000 years.

Professor Erez Ben-Yosef, from Tel Aviv University's archaeology department, said, “As a result of the region's extremely dry climate, we are also able to recover organic materials such as textile, cords and leather from the Iron Age, from the time of David and Solomon, providing us with a unique glimpse into life in biblical times”.

