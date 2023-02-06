Russian President Vladimir Putin joined other world leaders to convey deep condolences to his Syrian and Turkish counterparts after a powerful 7.8 earthquake jolted southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing over 1,000 people. In a message to Syrian President Bashar Assad on Telegram, Putin said: "Dear Mr. President, I would like to express my most sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the earthquake that occurred in the northern regions of Syria.”

He also said that Russia is ready to provide aid in any way it can to deal with the aftermath of the calamity. “We share the sorrow and pain for those who lost their loved ones, we hope for the speedy recovery of all the victims and are ready to provide the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of this natural disaster,” Putin added, according to the Kremlin on Telegram.

In a similar message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said: “Please accept our deepest condolences on the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful earthquake in your country. Please convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected as a result of the rampant disaster. We are ready to provide necessary assistance in this regard.”

Russian Emergencies Ministry to send two planes for rescue efforts

Putin's words were followed by the Russian Emergencies Ministry announcing that it will be sending two Il-76 planes with a rescue team to Turkey to help with crucial operations. "The Emergencies Ministry of Russia is ready to send rescuers to the Republic of Turkey to help eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake that occurred in the province of Gaziantep at night," the ministry told TASS.

According to Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov, 100 personnel of the Centrospas airmobile rescue squad and the Leader Center for High Risk Rescue Operations have been put on standby to render assistance if required. "Our rescuers have all the required expertise and equipment to eliminate the consequences of such emergencies and are already prepared to depart for the quake-hit area," Kurenkov said.