Qatar, Germany Warn Against Resurgence Of Terrorism In Afghanistan After US Pullout

Qatari and German Foreign Ministers, on Tuesday, jointly addressed a press briefing where they warned against any rise of terrorism in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US troops. On August 30, Pentagon completed its military pullout from the Taliban controlled state, ending a 20-year long war. While Washington has said that it will continue its anti-terrorism measures in the country, increasing instances of atrocities by the terrorists have left foreign powers worried.

In his address, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani called for an insurgent group to combat terrorism. Furthermore, he also asked the insurgents to form an inclusive government, a demand put by a majority of world leaders. It is imperative to note that Qatar’s capital Doha houses the Taliban’s headquarters and the gulf state is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Afghanistan’s future course.

“It is our role to always urge them (Taliban) to have an expanded government that includes all parties and not to exclude any party. During our talks with the Taliban, there was no positive or negative response,” al-Thani said, referring to recent talks between Qatar and Afghanistan’s new rulers.

'No formal recognisation'

Meanwhile, German Minister Heiko Mass warned that the Taliban takeover could trigger terrorism and crisis in the region. He also denied the possibility of having talks with the insurgents, dismissing the possibility of formal recognition.

“I personally believe there is absolutely no way around having talks with the Taliban… because we absolutely cannot afford to have instability in Afghanistan. That would aid terrorism and have a huge negative impact on neighbouring countries,"he said. “We are not looking at questions of formal recognition, but we want to solve the existing problems — regarding the people in Afghanistan, the German citizens, but also the local staff who want to leave the country,"he added.

Earlier, Japan disclosed plans to relocate its embassy to Qatar. On Monday, a top Japanese diplomat said that the pacific country has temporarily moved its embassy from Kabul to Turkey and would soon be relocating it to Qatar, according to Associated Press. It is imperative to note that the Taliban already has an office in Qatar capital Doha and experts have predicted that the gulf state could play a pivotal role in shaping the course of events in Afghanistan.

Image: AP