In a stark warning to the Europeans on energy, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, Qatar's Minister for Energy and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, cautioned that "the worst is yet to come", citing a lack of investment in oil and gas. He criticised 'aggressive' energy transition policies for the upcoming grim future. At the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Al-Kaabi noted that only mild temperatures and economic slowdown this year had kept gas shortages at bay, and projected that a return to normalcy could result in a dire energy situation in 2024.

“The only thing that saved humanity and Europe this year was a warm winter and the slowdown in the economy. If the economy starts churning back up in (2024) and you have just a regular winter, I think the worst is yet to come," he said, as per a report from Offshore Technology. The minister said that an “overly aggressive” energy transition will lead to gas shortages.

Solution emerge only if oil and gas companies are not demonised: Al-Kaabi

Europe's energy crisis has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, due to the ensuing sanctions against Russian oil and gas imports, and the consequent surge in energy prices. Although milder-than-usual temperatures during the winter forestalled a catastrophic situation, many households across Europe are still struggling. According to Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, a proper plan and greater cooperation between producers and oil and gas companies are the only way out of this crisis. “If (European leaders have) a proper plan and sit down with producers, and oil and gas companies are not demonised, reality will kick in and we will have a sensible solution,” he said.

Qatar is the world's third-largest exporter of petroleum gas in the world. Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz, expressed similar views. Echoing the Qatari Minister, Prince Abdulaziz said that “Energy security is being shackled. We are running out of capacity, because countries are not investing both in oil and gas".