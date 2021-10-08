Qatar Minister Says Global Community Should Not Be In Hurry To Recognise Taliban Govt

Two weeks after ruling Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani urged world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to recognise the Taliban rulers, the deputy foreign minister of the Middle-Eastern nation Lolwah Rashid Al-Khater said that the international community should "not be in a hurry" in acknowledging the Taliban government. Rashid was speaking to Foreign Policy when she asked the international partners to continue engaging with the Taliban but refrain from making a hasty decision of recognising them. The comments come after Qatar's pivotal role in Afghanistan to extract refugees in the wake of the US withdrawal in the previous months. It is also to note that Qatar extended help to the war-torn nation with technical support to rebuild Kabul Airport and resume international flights.

Emphasising the idea that engaging with the Taliban would not establish "approval," Al Khater asserted that "the world can achieve big goals" by coordinating with the (Taliban) government. However, she did not specify the "goals" the Qatari government wished to achieve through Taliban engagements. She also noted that the instability of the Taliban caretaker government comes largely from the difference in opinions and "conflicts" among the elderly members and the younger ones, Khamaa News reported.

Taliban 'can learn from Qatar'

Referring to its draconian imposition of Islamic Laws, Al Khater stated that the Taliban "can learn" from Qatar, Malaysia and Indonesia to have rules but allow fundamental rights of women and children. "(These countries) have Islamic laws that women are working in their governments and seek education," she said during the interview. She also expressed her opposition to the all-male interim government and affirmed that the announcement "did not meet the expectations of Qatar." The comments also come amidst the Taliban government's struggle to gain international recognition.

Taliban 'caretaker' government struggles to gain international recognition

Nearly two months after the Taliban took control over Afghanistan, the hardliners are still struggling to gain international recognition. As per France24, the militant organisation in the war-torn country is seeking global recognition as the Central Asian nation continues to grapple with drought, growing security threat and the daunting challenges of an economy, which is on the brink of collapse. The United Nations humanitarian agencies and their partners have requested the world leaders to keep their promises to Afghanistan as they struggle to scale up the delivery of vital aid ahead of the upcoming winter season.

With inputs from AP

Image: @LolwahAlKhater_Twitter/AP